ID10T Music Festival and Comic Conival Is Coming To Shoreline

March 6, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: Demetri Martin, girl talk, ID10T, Tv On The Radio, Weezer

ID10T (pronounced I-D-Ten-T) Music Festival and Comic Conival
Created and Hosted by Chris Hardwick
Music – Comics – Gaming – Comedy – Technology – Pop Culture
June 24th and 25th at Shoreline Amphitheatre

Main Stage acts include Weezer, Girl Talk, TV On The Radio, OK Go, Lord Huron, Animal Collective, Crystal Castles, Car Seat Headrest, The Mowgli’s, Ron Gallo, Robert Delong, Mothers.

Comedy Tent with Demetri Martin, Michael Che, Nikki Glaser, Michael Ian Black, Garfunkel & Oates, Brian Posehn, Hampton Yount, Matt Braunger, Yassir Lester, April Richardson.

Mad Decent Dance Tent with Madeon, Zeds Dead, Jai Wolf, Troyboi, Gryffin, Party Favor, Ape Drums, 4B, Wax Motif and more.

Plus Over 50 of today’s best comic book artists and creators, daytime panel programming, autograph signings, live podcasts including the Nerdist, Interactive Comic Conival with games, rides and more.

And a massive outdoor exhibitor village

Presale:
Thursday, March 9th from 10am to 10pm with offer code “party”

On Sale:
Tickets and VIP passes on sale Friday, March 10th at 10am

All info at www.ID10TFest.com.

