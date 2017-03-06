Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.06.17

Today’s show was lacking in a few show members, as both Twinkie and Ally were out for very different reasons. Ally was out due to not being able to get out of the Lake Tahoe area because of closed roads and heavy snowfall while Twinkie was out because of a high fever and a possible diagnosis of MRSA from a poorly maintained tattoo he got for the show. Conspiracies went wild among the show, from whether Ally planned this so she could have extra days off to Useless Weirdo possibly poisoning Twinkie to maintain his job title. Nonetheless, both call in to give updates and the results are pretty horrifying to hear all the details.

Plus, Kevin debuted a new game called TSA Or T&A, where callers were forced to try and guess if Kevin was describing a scene from a “special film” he watched home alone for personal reasons on a certain kind of specialty site or an incident from the headlines with an overaggressive TSA agent. It’s quite shocking to see how closely all incidents blur the line, but if there’s anything to take from this game, it’s that the TSA probably shouldn’t be given more freedom when it comes to body searches when trying to catch a flight.

Also on today’s podcast:

A listener’s e-mail tries to frame Useless Weirdo’s approaching marriage in a slightly more positive light

Kevin talks about an episode of Bar Rescue he almost appeared on when they were filming in Hayward

Updates from Iron Lung Lady’s current residence in Tracy and talk of her “evil stepmother”

And more!

