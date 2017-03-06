Massive Music Blocks: Red Hot Chili Peppers

All this week, we are counting down the days and the rows to Red Hot Chili Peppers!

Live 105 has your tickets in the first five rows to Red Hot Chili Peppers, March 12 at Oracle Arena. Every weekday you get closer to the band. Just listen starting at 10 am, 5 pm and 10 pm for Massive Music Blocks. Know how many songs were in the block, be the first to tell us at 1-800-696-1053 and you’re in.

• Monday, you can win fifth-row tickets

• Tuesday, you can win fourth-row tickets

• Wednesday, you can win third-row tickets

• Thursday, you can win second-row tickets

• Friday, you can win first-row tickets!

Head to live105.com/metropcs to find us giving out RHCP tix on the streets!