The Legend Of The Haunted Hayward Plunge

What’s the Hayward Plunge? Just a year-round facility that offers swim lessons, lap swim, and water exercise.

Nothing out of the ordinary, right? You’d think, unless you’re familiar with the story behind why the place & a nearby trail are haunted.

Here’s the story:

In the late 1960’s a swim coach who taught at the indoor pool next to the memorial park kidnapped all of his kids that he was teaching and led them to this creek that is along side the trail in the back of this park and left them there, told them to wait that he’d be back. The kids stayed there all night until there were no more people around. The swim coach returned and murdered them in the woods and left their bodies in the creek. It is said that if you walk through the park at nighttime up the trail about 200 yards, you will witness many strange things. Mini- rockslides will occur in strange spots, you will find yourself in cold spots and see dark shadows, as you reach the circle clearing, stop and listen for a few minutes. You will hear the children’s footsteps all around you, some laughing and running, some crying and pleading for your help.

Spooky, huh?