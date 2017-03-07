4th Annual Oakland Bacon & Beer Festival This Saturday

Need something to do this weekend? Like beer & bacon? You might want to head to Oakland’s Jack London Square on Saturday March 11 from 2:30-5PM.
Inside the Market Building will be the fourth annual Bacon & Beer Festival.
This year’s festival boasts tons of vendors who will be dishing out the bacon + all your favorite local breweries will be there. Tickets can be purchased here for $47, or $65 with the proceeds will go to Oakland Grown – a movement that celebrates Oakland’s locally-owned & independent businesses & artists.
Baconland 2017: A Craft Beer & Bacon Experience In San Jose
Head to the facebook event page to see all the vendors who will be in attendance.
Here’s a few you’ll be able to find there:
Welcome the latest addition to the AIBC lineup: The Boyington, a Cascadian Dark Ale named after medal of honor winning Major Gregory “Pappy” Boyington, and leader of the famous Black Sheep Squadron. This dark Cascadian (India Dark Ale) has the high-hop and body of an American IPA balanced with roasted and chocolate malts. With 75 IBU the Boyington has a nuanced roast bitterness creating a dry finish. 7.0% ABV. #aibc #alamedaisland #alamedaislandbrewing #darkale #craftbeer #brewery #beers #darkside #bayareabeer #beerstagram
See you there.