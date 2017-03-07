4th Annual Oakland Bacon & Beer Festival This Saturday

Need something to do this weekend? Like beer & bacon? You might want to head to Oakland’s Jack London Square on Saturday March 11 from 2:30-5PM.

Inside the Market Building will be the fourth annual Bacon & Beer Festival.

#oaklandbaconandbeer kicking off a few weeks ago. A post shared by Eat Boston (@theeatboston) on Apr 3, 2016 at 6:03am PDT

This year’s festival boasts tons of vendors who will be dishing out the bacon + all your favorite local breweries will be there. Tickets can be purchased here for $47, or $65 with the proceeds will go to Oakland Grown – a movement that celebrates Oakland’s locally-owned & independent businesses & artists.

Baconland 2017: A Craft Beer & Bacon Experience In San Jose

Head to the facebook event page to see all the vendors who will be in attendance.

Here’s a few you’ll be able to find there:

Hot honey garlic wings #dipit #flipit #flipped #flipway #oakland 5105007586 A post shared by @flipnsoul on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:23pm PST

Breakfast sandwich A post shared by Food Truck (@sunnysideupfoodtruckq) on Sep 30, 2016 at 5:01pm PDT

See you there.