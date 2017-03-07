4th Annual Oakland Bacon & Beer Festival This Saturday

March 7, 2017 9:53 PM
Filed Under: Bacon, Beer, Oakland

Need something to do this weekend? Like beer & bacon? You might want to head to Oakland’s Jack London Square on Saturday March 11 from 2:30-5PM.

Inside the Market Building will be the fourth annual Bacon & Beer Festival.

#oaklandbaconandbeer kicking off a few weeks ago.

A post shared by Eat Boston (@theeatboston) on

This year’s festival boasts tons of vendors who will be dishing out the bacon + all your favorite local breweries will be there. Tickets can be purchased here for $47, or $65 with the proceeds will go to Oakland Grown – a movement that celebrates Oakland’s locally-owned & independent businesses & artists.

Baconland 2017: A Craft Beer & Bacon Experience In San Jose

Head to the facebook event page to see all the vendors who will be in attendance.

Here’s a few you’ll be able to find there:

Hot honey garlic wings #dipit #flipit #flipped #flipway #oakland 5105007586

A post shared by @flipnsoul on

Breakfast sandwich

A post shared by Food Truck (@sunnysideupfoodtruckq) on

See you there.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live