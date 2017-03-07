Anchor Steam Named California’s Most Iconic Beer

March 7, 2017 8:04 PM
Filed Under: Beer, California

We could fight over this for a while. but ultimately we have to admit, we’re spoiled when it comes to California-based beer/breweries.

Thrillist gave us a list of the most iconic beer in each state and dubbed San Francisco-based Anchor Steam as California’s most legendary.

They Referenced Anchor’s 111 year existence and gave them credit for laying the groundwork for the craft beer revolution far before it was a thing.

Not satisfied with that result? Symmetry50 named Lagunitas California’s best brewery back in 2015.

We’re home to some great beer – we can all agree on that.

