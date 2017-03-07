Halsey Announces New Album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom”

March 7, 2017 4:02 PM
Filed Under: Halsey

Halsey has just announced that the follow-up to 2015’s “Badlands” will be out in June.

Also, that is not going to be the album cover:

The 22-year old New Jersey native’s first album went platinum & featured SIX platinum singles.

She played Not So Silent Night in 2015 & Outside Lands in 2016. A Bay Area date is yet to be announced for 2017.

 

She recently invited several lucky fans to hear four songs from her upcoming album at an exclusive listening party in London.

We should be getting our first taste of “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” soon.

