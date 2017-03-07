How To Prep For Daylight Savings Time

VIA WCCO (CBS Minneapolis):

Daylight Savings Time, which begins this Sunday at 2 a.m., seems to take most of us by surprise each spring.

Our minds and bodies typically lag behind the clock for a couple days in the aftermath. But you can buck the trend this year and spring forward with zeal by using these tips.

Your Body Is Your Temple

Be careful what you put into your body in the hours preceding bedtime. WebMD and BetterSleep.org both suggest eating a light and simple dinner, and try to have it a little bit later each day in advance of the time change.

Also, avoid caffeine, nicotine and alcohol for at least four hours before bed.

If you regularly exercise, you’ve already got a leg-up in the time transition. If not, get moving! Just 30 minutes of light activity every day (even just walking) will make a difference.

Relax, Dummy!

If you want to ensure you’ll get to sleep in a timely manner, you’ve got to make relaxation a priority in your pre-sleep routine.

Dr. Daniel Lewin suggests dimming lights in whatever room you’ll be in before bed for 30 minutes to an hour. If you wind down in your bedroom, avoid having the TV or other electronics on.

And Dr. Richard Shane says your body temperature plays a big factor in relaxation. He suggests taking a nice, hot bath or shower before you hit the sack.

You Are Getting Very Sleepy

Go to bed 10- to 15-minutes earlier every other night in the lead-up to Daylight Savings.

But make sure you’re being consistent with the amount of shuteye you get, sleeping no fewer than seven hours a night.

If you’re a devout napper, make sure you only do so in the afternoon and for no more than 30 minutes.