Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.07.17

Twinkie may still be out with a nasty case of MRSA, but Ally was able to return to today’s show with a full recollection of her miserable attempts to drive back from Lake Tahoe, complete with tales of closed roads and Safeway bags full of human feces. It’s the kind of luck you would expect from any member of the Kevin Klein Live team, where misery is a close bedfellow at all times and all occasions.

Plus, in honor of the film Raw, which Kevin Klein Live is giving tickets to all this week, listeners shared their stories of times they’ve had weird items fall into their mouths and possibly resulting in what Kevin could only classify as “accidental cannibalism”. There was never any doubt that Kevin would get grossed out by these stories of bodily digestion, but when a loogie from a tracheotomy patient came into the picture, gagging was all Kevin had left to give.

Also on today’s podcast:

Name That Narcotic gives us audio of the old woman reaction you’re guaranteed to hear every news story ever

Some hiccups that have developed from the lawyers in regards to Useless Weirdo’s approaching wedding

The different activities men and women do to deal with stress seem to be proven by Kevin and Ally regularly

And more!

