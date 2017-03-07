Millennials Sacrifice More Than Any Other Age Group To Buy A Home

A new research study from the National Association of Realtors has revealed several details on the home buying habits of all ages, including the sacrifices those 36 & younger make when purchasing a home.

Spoiled, entitled Millennials made more financial sacrifices than any other age group to purchase a home https://t.co/gwHfKFNsAg pic.twitter.com/kdDPeUJhRK — Mike Rosenberg (@ByRosenberg) March 7, 2017

That’s right, baby boomers, us Millennials are sacrificing vacation plans and selling our cars to pay for homes. We also haven’t had as many years to save money as you have, so that might have something to do with it.

California Is The Worst State For First Time Home Buyers

Almost half of Americans aged 36 and younger who reported having student loan debt had an average of $25k that they still owe.

Americans 36 and younger also make up the biggest percentage of home buyers (34%).

If you want to do some lite reading, here’s all 145 pages of the 2017 Home Buyer And Seller Generational Report:

With median home prices above $750k in the Bay Area & over $1 million in San Jose buying a home in the Bay Area isn’t a fun proposition for any age home buyer.