New “World Cruise” Launching That Visits 32 Countries Over 119 Days

MSC Cruises is launching their “World Cruise” in January of 2019 and is one boujee way for you to see the world.

It’s set to hit 32 countries on 6 continents over a 119-day period & will cost you at least…$16,999.00

We're looking at the world through rose-coloured glasses, maybe because we're in love with our #MSCSinfonia. Thanks @totaltam for this pic. A post shared by MSC Cruises Official (@msccruisesofficial) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:38am PST

Want to see France, Spain, Portugal, New Zealand, Aruba, Hawaii, or even some city called San Francisco? It hits all those spots & much more.

You also get complimentary excursions like riding elephants & swimming lagoons. You better with that price tag.

Looking to take a 4 month vacation at the beginning of 2019? Book your travel here if you’re a MSC member, or wait until December 14th when the sale opens to the general public.