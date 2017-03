According to a report fromย Teen Vogue, Starburst has confirmed that they will be releasing special all pink packs of the candies in April.

Starburst has already sent out packages to a few select lucky ย people.

I got a very sweet #gift from @Starburst in the form of an ALL PINK PACK ๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜๐Ÿ˜ Thank you! pic.twitter.com/fDMWcgorE5 — CatherineGiudiciLowe (@clmgiudici) February 6, 2017

If you’re one of those people who prefers the pink Starburst to others you’ll be able to get your hands on an all-pink pack for yourself come April.