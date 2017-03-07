The xx Share ‘Say Something Loving’ Video

By Amanda Wicks

The xx shared their new video for “Say Something Loving” today (March 7th).

In the video, the group plays the song against a sky blue background while various shots of London flash in between their performance. Showing arcades, graffiti-tagged streets, train yards and more, “Say Something Loving” is a visual compilation of everything that makes up England’s largest metropolis.

Besides showing places, the video also reflects the city’s young, diverse population. Headshots, action shots, and more romantic shots intersect the band’s performance to underscore a message of inclusivity. The video has even has been washed in an early 1990s video recorder effect to give it a nostalgic feel.

“Say Something Loving” appears on The xx’s newest album I See You.