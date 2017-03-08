10 Bay Area Shows We Were Lucky To Catch 10 Years Ago

2007 was already a full decade ago and wow, what a year that was when it came to big Bay Area concerts. Hopefully you were fortunate enough to make it out to several of these huge gigs 10 years ago.

Daft Punk (w/ The Rapture) @ Berkeley’s Greek Theater (7/27/07)

Daft Punk sold out the Greek in Berkley on their Alive 2007 tour. The elusive french-electronic robot duo hasn’t been back since. Those who were there still brag about getting to catch Daft Punk that summer night.

Rock The Bells @ McCovey Cove Parking Lot (8/18/07) Feat. Rage Against The Machine, Cypress Hill, Wu-Tang Clan & more

The Hip-hop-based festival, Rock The Bells, became a festival tour for the first time in the summer of 2007 boasting its biggest lineup yet featuring headliners Rage Against The Machine. Rage hasn’t played a show since 2011 so this is another set worth bragging about if you were lucky enough to catch ’em in SF in ’07.

Arcade Fire (with LCD Soundsystem) @ Shoreline (9/21/2007)

Fresh off of a pair of sold out shows at the Greek Theater in Berkeley just three months prior, Arcade Fire returned for what was their biggest Bay Area show yet at the Shoreline (& LCD Soundsystem opened!) to close out the summer of 2007.

Amy Winehouse (opening for The Klaxons) @ 330 Ritch St. (4/26/2007)

That one time when Amy Winehouse opened for The Klaxons at Popscene, San Francisco 🇬🇧@popsceneSF @klaxons pic.twitter.com/vRUmaoMlns — aaron axelsen (@AaronAxelsen) July 23, 2016

Our own Aaron Axelsen brought Amy Winehouse to SF for what would end up being the only Bay Area show she ever played (she canceled her pair of Warfield dates later that year.)

Download Festival @ Shoreline (10/6/07) – The Cure, AFI, Kings Of Leon & More

Download Festival is the name of a major rock festival in Europe each June, but we had several years of a festival by the same name at Shoreline. The 2007 iteration somehow didn’t sell out, but featured the likes of The Cure, AFI, Metric, & a young Kings Of Leon.

Beastie Boys @ The Warfield & Greek Theater (8/24-8/25/07)

Beastie Boys spent two nights in the Bay Area in August of 2007 – on the first night was a special instrumental show at the Warfield in SF that included a velvet rope and fancy dress code. The second night featured a full on show at Berkeley’s Greek Theater, which ended up being their final in the Bay Area.

Vans Warped Tour @ Shoreline (7/1/07) Feat. Bad Religion, Coheed & Cambria, Circa Survive, New Found Glory, The Used, Paramore, Pennywise, & more.

Warped Tour fans often harken back to the days of the tour like this one in the mid-2000s. It was one hot summer afternoon on the parking lot of the Shoreline, but the likes of Bad Religion, Pennywise, Yellowcard, New Found Glory, & some little band named Paramore (who had the most ridiculously long signing line I’ve ever seen) made it more than worth the sunburn.

BFD 2007 @ Shoreline (6/9/07)

Happy 10 year anniversary to this edition of our summer kick-off party, BFD. A Saturday filled with a mix of indie & rock ‘n’ roll helped get the Bay Area’s summer started in ’07.

Treasure Island Music Festival (9/14-9/15/07)

The first ever Treasure Island Music Festival took place in the middle of the Bay with a lineup that boasted Modest Mouse, Spoon, M.I.A., Thievery Corporation & much more. This year the festival celebrated their 10 year anniversary and last festival on the island.

My Chemical Romance (w/ Rise Against) (3/15/07)

Many younger My Chemical Romance fans might be bitter that they missed this stop on the band’s Black Parade World Tour in march of 2007. Maybe one day they’ll come back, but for now we can look back at this one as being the band’s biggest Bay Area show.

Other notable shows from 2007:

– Brand New & Thrice @ San Jose State Events Center (11/2/07)

– Not So Silent Night 2007 @ Bill Graham Civic Feat. Modest Mouse, Paramore, Jimmy Eat World, Angels & Airwaves, & Spoon (12/7/07)

– Arctic Monkeys @ The Warfield (9/27/07)

– Taste Of Chaos @ Bill Graham Civic Feat. The Used, 30 Seconds To Mars, Senses Fail & More (2/17/17)

– Muse @ Bill Graham Civic (4/7/07)

– The Killers @ Bill Graham Civic (4/9/07)

– Projekt Revolution @ Shoreline (7/29/07) Feat. Linkin Park, My Chemical Romance, Taking Back Sunday, H.I.M., Placebo & more.