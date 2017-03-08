‘Adulting School’ Is Now A Thing

Via NOW100FM (CBS-Sacramento)

Yep, you can take classes to learn how to be an adult now. There are quite a few people, and the article notes millennials primarily, who don’t know how to do basic, what they’re calling “adult skills.” Changing a tire, cooking, managing money, etc.

Psychotherapist Rachel Weinstein says that a growing number of young people don’t know how to do basic tasks. Her idea is to get them all together so they can be in a group with others who struggle with similar things, and then teach them “so they can learn this stuff and not feel so isolated and ashamed.” There’s actually a school in Maine that Rachel founded called “The Adulting School.”

They say that the school is most popular with young women, although it is open to everyone. Personal finance seems to be the most popular and most-stressed course, and that of course goes hand-in-hand with young people with college debt. They teach all sorts of things, job searching, cooking basics, how to change a tire, the list goes on.

Currently, if you want to attend adulting school you need to get to Portland, Maine, but we’d be surprised if a Bay Area equivalent doesn’t pop up soon.

Do you think an “adulting” school is necessary?

