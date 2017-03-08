Avocado Con: The Bay Area’s First Avocado Food Festival

Beer, wine, and all the avocado dishes you can imagine. The first ever Avocado Con hits SPARK Social in SF (601 Mission Bay Blvd. N) on Sunday March 19th

For $5 you can gain entry into the event, which includes 12 food trucks servings up avocado-based specials plus a bar with beer, wine, & sangria.

Avocado ice cream macaron sandwiches, avocado green curry, & avocado lobster club sandwiches are among the specials you can expect at Avocado Con.

Go mark yourself as “Going” on the facebook event page to make sure you get in for $5.