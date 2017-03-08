Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore Joins Kevin Klein Live

Depeche Mode is one of the most influential bands of the past 30 years. Classic hit songs like “Personal Jesus”, “Enjoy The Silence”, “Just Can’t Get Enough”, and “People Are People” are littered throughout their long and impressive resume. Normally, a band this big would be interviewed by our own Kevin and Ally. However, a slight scheduling mixup left them unavailable. Thankfully, dependable producer Dead Eyes was there to carry the day. And, despite a couple of awkward moments, he did a halfway decent job.

Songwriter, singer, and musical brain behind Depeche Mode, Martin Gore called in to Live 105. His band has a new album called Spirit out next week, plus they’ll return to the Bay in October for dates in San Jose and Oakland.

You’ve probably heard the group’s new single “Where’s The Revolution” in regular rotation on Live 105. Based on the song’s themes, you’d expect it to have been influenced by President Donald Trump. Surprisingly, Martin says that’s not the case. “I would like to be able to say that when I wrote the songs, I had already predicted that Trump was gonna take power and he was gonna make all these executive orders and he was gonna try and turn back the clock 50 years, but obviously I didn’t know any of that when I was writing these songs. I just knew that the world was in a mess and humanity had lost it’s way.” “But, as the way things have turned out, the album couldn’t be more timely now.”

Politics aside, life is good for Martin Gore these days. He has 4 kids, with another on the way, and admits that being a rule enforcer is “not something I’m comfortable with”. He’s also been clean and sober for 11 years, a stark contrast from the early days of Depeche Mode. With microdosing becoming a trend in the tech community, Dead Eyes asked Gore if he believed drugs helped fuel Depeche Mode’s creativity in the early years. “I don’t know.” “I feel like (in sobriety) I’ve definitely got more time to spend working on stuff (laughing)”.

