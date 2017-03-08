Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.08.17

With today being International Women’s Day, Kevin Klein Live decided to honor the day in its own way, with clips of historical moments played with and without the women that were a part of those moments. There may have been some poorly chosen moments, as some didn’t seem to have any noticeable difference with or without women, but that’s the way the world works some times.

Plus, the show debuted a new game called The Following, where listeners were told about a Twitter account and would then have to guess which member of the show followed that account. Things started off on a puzzling note, with the revelation that Kevin follows Mark McGrath, lead singer of Sugar Ray, on Twitter, but more curious names come up, with the announcement of some folks on the show following accounts called Skyline Pantydropper and a Mistress Bater. Sometimes staying private online works out better for everyone.

Also on today’s podcast:

Kevin talks about some trouble he into making jokes about the new Brawny woman

Audio of Useless Weirdo’s weird vocal warm up noises and Hugh Jackman recording sounds for Logan combined to make the sounds of passionate sex

Stories of some of the best excuses to use to get a day off of work and how to go about getting the day off

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

