Kevin Klein Live Plays Vocal Free Music In Honor Of ‘A Day Without A Woman’

No Doubt, Florence + The Machine, Paramore, Lorde, K Flay, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bishop Briggs. The list of female fronted Live 105 artists is long and impressive. Today, women all over the country are standing up for their rights by taking the day off from work. It’s called ‘A Day Without A Woman’ and to honor the occasion, Kevin Klein Live played some of alt-rock’s best female singers without the vocals.
“We’re making their voices heard, ironically by removing their voices all together” noted Klein. Cohost Ally Johnson elaborated by saying “Women all over the country are striking today to draw attention to women’s rights. Why should rock stars be any different?”
The response from listeners was overwhelming. Most applauded the move:
Still, others questioned the motive:
Kevin Klein Live airs weekday mornings from 6-10am on Live 105. For more information, head to http://www.facebook.com/KevinKleinLive