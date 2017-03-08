Kevin Klein Live Plays Vocal Free Music In Honor Of ‘A Day Without A Woman’

No Doubt, Florence + The Machine, Paramore, Lorde, K Flay, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bishop Briggs. The list of female fronted Live 105 artists is long and impressive. Today, women all over the country are standing up for their rights by taking the day off from work. It’s called ‘A Day Without A Woman’ and to honor the occasion, Kevin Klein Live played some of alt-rock’s best female singers without the vocals.

“We’re making their voices heard, ironically by removing their voices all together” noted Klein. Cohost Ally Johnson elaborated by saying “Women all over the country are striking today to draw attention to women’s rights. Why should rock stars be any different?”

The response from listeners was overwhelming. Most applauded the move:

@KevinKleinLIVE Love that u guys played songs w/o the female vocalists for #nationalwomensday Thank you for being funny & socially minded. 👏 — Celeste Rivera (@celestrivera1) March 8, 2017

@KevinKleinLIVE Listening to songs without the female voices makes me feel like I'm at karaoke night where the singer forgot all the words. — Chelsea (@chelseabird09) March 8, 2017

Dog Days without the vocals is interesting. There are melodies I didn't even know were there. @KevinKleinLIVE #InternationalWomensDay — Tatjana @ Gazillion (@Digital_Vix3n) March 8, 2017

@KevinKleinLIVE I never knew a No doubt song would be that good. @LIVE105 — Lalo ✘✘ (@thegreat_lalo) March 8, 2017

Still, others questioned the motive:

@KevinKleinLIVE Explain how playing songs without women honors #internationalwomensday. Feels like you're silencing them, not empowering. — Erica Walsh (@EricaWalsh42) March 8, 2017

Kevin Klein Live airs weekday mornings from 6-10am on Live 105. For more information, head to http://www.facebook.com/KevinKleinLive