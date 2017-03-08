Kevin Klein Live Plays Vocal Free Music In Honor Of ‘A Day Without A Woman’

March 8, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: A Day Without A Woman, Bishop Briggs, Florence + the Machine, Gwen Stefani, International Women's Day, K.Flay, Kevin Klein Live, Lorde, No Doubt, Paramore, Yeah Yeah Yeah's

No Doubt, Florence + The Machine, Paramore, Lorde, K Flay, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bishop Briggs. The list of female fronted Live 105 artists is long and impressive. Today, women all over the country are standing up for their rights by taking the day off from work. It’s called ‘A Day Without A Woman’ and to honor the occasion, Kevin Klein Live played some of alt-rock’s best female singers without the vocals.

“We’re making their voices heard, ironically by removing their voices all together” noted Klein. Cohost Ally Johnson elaborated by saying “Women all over the country are striking today to draw attention to women’s rights. Why should rock stars be any different?”

The response from listeners was overwhelming. Most applauded the move:

Still, others questioned the motive:

Kevin Klein Live airs weekday mornings from 6-10am on Live 105. For more information, head to http://www.facebook.com/KevinKleinLive

More from Kevin Klein Live
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live