Live 105’s Top 7 Favorite New Female Artists

In honor of International Women’s Day, here are 7 extremely talented new female artists on the rise that we here at Live 105 are very excited about.

— Aaron Axelsen, Live 105 Music Director and host of radio shows Soundcheck and Subsonic

1. MAGGIE ROGERS

After impressing Pharrell who was left ‘speechless’ upon watching her perform as an art student at NYU, Maggie has since inked a recording contract with Capitol Records, sold-out her upcoming San Francisco live debut at Popscene on 3/24 in under 10 minutes and has overall, cemented herself as a bona fide 2017 next big thing contender.

2. JAY SOM

Talented Oakland lo-fi indie rocker Jay Som, who has a rich background in music -including playing trumpet and jazz – starting making bedroom music in the East Bay in 2015. Her early demos and tracks posted on Bandcamp eventually caught the favorable attention of blog heavyweights Pitchfork and also, led to her signing a deal with reputable independent record label Polyvinyl. She releases her fantastic sophomore album Everybody Work this Friday!

3. ALEXANDRA SAVIOR

Portland, Oregon, home to another new female artist we adore Grace Mitchell, is where you’ll find this incredible new rising artist Alexandra Savior– who Courtney Love has already endorsed as well. She creates dreamy and emotive soundtracks, ideal for driving through deserts, and plans to drop her debut album Belladonna Of Sadness on April 7, compliments of Columbia Records.

4. ELOHIM

One of the most mind-blowing live shows I witnessed in all of 2016 belonged to this new enigmatic and mysterious artist Elohim. She deftly fuses together an eclectic style of influences, including goth, glitch hop, darkwave, hip-hop, witch house and electronica, and creates an exhilarating wall of sound and light show that will leave you breathless upon completion. Go see her on 3/31 at Rickshaw Stop and if you’re not blown away, too, I’ll personally buy your tickets back.

5. THE ACES

Check out one of our new faves The Aces, an all-girl group from Provo, Utah, and if you have a penchant for bands like Haim and Misterwives, well then, we think you’ll dig these girls, too. Their debut single “Stuck” already has over a million Spotify streams and they plan on releasing its follow-up Physical next month courtesy of Red Bull Records. If you are SXSW-bound next week, make sure to catch The Aces ‘cause they’ll be like, playing there and stuff.

6. ALISON WONDERLAND

This Australian DJ/producer has been percolating on the underground electronic scene for a few years already, but now Alex Sholler, aka Alison Wonderland, is poised for a breakout year in 2017! If you freak-out over loud, thumping bass, post-dubstep, trap and future bass alike, then Alison Wonderland is for you. She actually started out her music career in Sydney as a classically trained musician and gifted cellist, before embarking on a career in electronic music in 2014.

7. JADE JACKSON

No relation to the king of pop, however, Jade Jackson is a new singer-songwriter from Central California that you need to know. Produced by punk rock icon Mike Ness of Social Distortion fame, Jade crafts sorrowful, yet beautifully delicate folk-rock gems, perfect for lazy Sunday summer mornings, and catch this talented new artist on tour this year supporting the aforementioned Social D! Also, she’ll release her debut album on May 19 entitled Gilded on Epitaph Records’ subsidiary label Anti- (home to a slew of fantastic stuff, like Japandroids, Tom Waits, Wilco, The Promise Ring, Tricky)