Popular ‘Game of Thrones’ Location In Malta Collapses Into The Sea

VALLETTA, Malta (LIVE 105) – Due to stormy weather, a natural landmark rock arch called the Azure Window has collapsed into the Malta Sea. Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat tweeted a photo showing the loss of one of their main attractions on the island of Gozo:

Geologist Peter Gat attributes the fall to continuous erosion both under and over-ground sea swells where the limestone pillar supporting the arch gave way.

The eroding rock formation was so popular that the Malta government enacted fines for anyone caught walking atop the arch. The attraction was also a favorite for many filmmakers. Notably in 1981, when the landmark was featured in Clash of The Titans starring Harry Hamlin. Recently, the Azure Window was a backdrop in season one of HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Malta’s tourism board also tweeted a photo:

It is a very sad day for Malta. The iconic Azure Window collapsed this morning, succumbing to the forces of nature and the passage of time. pic.twitter.com/ovc8Yj9gWH — VisitMalta (@VisitMalta) March 8, 2017

