San Jose Set To Offer Free Community College Program

March 8, 2017 8:03 PM
Earlier this year City College of San Francisco made headlines when they announced that they would be offering free tuition to SF residents starting in Fall of 2017.

Now a free community college program is coming to San Jose as well.

Dubbed the “San Jose Promise” the program will use state and city funds to pay for 2 years of community college to 800 low-income students.

San Jose mayor Sam Liccardo has been at work on this program for a while, but the plan wasn’t launched until today.

Students who are graduating from San Jose high schools this year will be able to apply for the “San Jose Promise” grant starting in June.

Evergreen Valley College, West Valley College, & San Jose City College will all be a part of the program.

