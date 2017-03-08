Santa Cruz Dubbed The ‘Most Hippie Town’ In California

Congratulations to the 831, Thrillist has named Santa Cruz the “most hippie town” in California.

#santacruzians #hippies #pacificgardenmall #trollpatrol #streetperformers #santacruzhippies #mallcrawl A post shared by Deluxity ☆ (@deluxity) on Apr 18, 2015 at 6:09pm PDT

Citing the beachfront town’s affinity for bike riding & beach-bumming as well as a “2:1 ratio of marijuana smoke to oxygen” they have given Santa Cruz the edge over the likes of Humboldt, Arcata, Berkeley, Davis & others who could vie for the title.

Santa Cruz, of course, isn’t strictly a place for hippies. There’s tons to do there such as hit the Boardwalk, surf, hit up a Santa Cruz Warriors game, grab a Verve coffee, hit Marianne’s ice cream, go to college, hit up a show at The Catalyst, or the Crepe Place, among so many others things.

What we’re saying is we enjoy making the drive on highway 17 to California’s “most hippie town”.