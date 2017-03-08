These 12 Schools In San Jose Are Supposedly Haunted

The Winchester Mystery House isn’t the only spooky place in San Jose. Not even close, in fact these TWELVE schools are all supposedly haunted, here’s how:

Del Mar High School

It is said that the football field at Del Mar high school is haunted by a young man who was “murdered” by his best friend (or he had something to do with it) back in 1942. It is said that you are able to hear his screams for help and the sound of him running up and down the bleachers at 3:15 a.m.

As the story goes, however Del Mar was built in 1954 so the murder of this boy had to have happened on the same property (football field area) before the school was built. Because their is someone out there that is not from our dimension, as their is a recording of this boy (EVP) that was recorded recently.

This investigator only got one word from this boy, it was the answer to one of her questions “we just want to know your here?” the answer was “okay”. Since it couldn’t be heard at the time of the recording, it was after reviewing them it was heard in a very soft but clear voice of a young man, the time this occurred was 3:05 a.m.

There may or may not be any evidence of this boys murder, but there is evidence of the presence of the ghost of a young man.

Harry Slonaker Elementary School

It is said that many witnesses have heard the sound of children playing while students are in class. There was a child run over killed by his uncle.

Notre Dame College Prep.

A nun years back hung herself off the balcony because she was pregnant. It is now said to be haunted. Also the gym which is no longer in use has been reported to have ghosts.

From wikimapia: “Catholic all-girls’ high school. Private and college-prep. A supposedly-haunted turn-of-the-century Victorian mansion (O’Connor Mansion) once housed part of the school, but this was damaged in the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake and condemned. It was torn down in 2000 and replaced with a parking lot. Manley Hall was erected as a replacement academic building.”

Overfelt High School

There have been sightings of a janitor that passed away in early 80s. Students say they hear his cart being pushed around during night time.

Independence High School

In the large theater there is a presence named “George”. Legend has it he fell off one of the catwalks while working. Now his spirit haunts the theater. Lights switch on and off during presentations done for students, seats pull down and come up when no one is sitting next to you, and if alone in the theater practicing for a show, “George” loves to play lighting tricks on you.

Fact is no one has ever died in that theatre. No Janitors are ever allowed to go up there nor do they have reason too. The history however, behind George is he has been ever present since the has been built. No one really knows where he comes from or what the history of the land is or anything…though there is a basic story that does float around.

So far our George has three figures…The first being there was the business like man figure that was standing up against the wall. The second time George appeared, it was to the actors – [techs never saw him that night] however actors kept complaining about a little boy running around backstage trying to catch his toy ball.

The last sighting that has happened was about a year ago witnessed by 2 people who where alone in the building. It was of a very large man and he sat down and filled up the aisle of the house …which is about 2 and 1/2 to 3 feet wide. A week later after seeing this one of the witnesses was in the lighting booth. and reports, “My friend and I were coming down the stairs of the lighting booth to go talk to our teacher, who was at the other end of the building…nowhere near the stage or house [where the audience sits], as we got half way down the whole booth started shaking violently. Us thinking it was an earthquake ran and got the heck out of there. We went to our teachers office, which is located in the same building, and asked her if she felt an earthquake or anything. She looked at us and said, “No, what are you talking about?” Since then…George has managed to become more violent here and there…he never harms anyone…however he still continues to play his usual tricks.”

Piedmont High School

Spotted a girl in the hallway. Her parents died in a car crash and she was left in the school where she hung herself. Now is said that she walks around the halls opening and closing doors and also seen when walking alone.

Clyde Arbuckle Elementary School

The story famous with this school is of a boy was brutally murdered in the late 70s. He was stabbed many times in the back. People say when they pass by at night they can see him with the knife in his back.

Evergreen Valley College

It was said that in the middle of the school a young lady hung herself there, and sometimes at night when people get out of their night classes, people see her”

Dove Hill Elementary

It is said that at night, a boy with a name tag that says “Michael T.” appears. He is said to wear regular clothes and seems like a child. But his face is sad to be missing. Just flat skin.

Teachers who work late usually say they see him at night walking on the basketball courts. One teacher noted that she approached him to ask him why he was here so late. She ran and called another teacher when this ghost turned around and appeared to have no face.

A group of boys have also said that they say lights in the classrooms turn on and off, while they were at the school late at night. There have been no records of any students dying at this school. However, people still talk about this mysterious ghost who hangs out at the basketball courts named, “Michael T.”

Burnette Academy Middle School

There’s a door in the girls locker room that leads to a classroom up stairs. A long time ago a girl was running up the stairs and she tripped and she died.

It is said that when you are in the girls locker room at nigh you can hear things coming from the stair well like someone falling. It has mostly been heard by cheerleaders after a basketball game.

Homestead High School, Cupertino

This school’s spirit makes its presence known on the second floor hallway. Many teachers who work at night say they have felt its presence–or even seen it.

Reports abound of unlocked doors mysteriously locking, closed doors mysteriously opening, and footsteps heard when no one is there. One teacher even claimed that he felt the ghost touch him on the shoulder.

San Jose State University

It’s well-known that SJSU’s Yoshihiro Uchida Hall was used as a processing site for Japanese internees during WWII.

Students and staff have long claimed to hear faint human crying and voices coming from the building, named after a legendary San Jose State alum judo coach whose parents and siblings were registered in the building before being sent to camps in the Imperial Valley.

