Coming this summer is a film that might remind you of a few other comedies that featured bachelor, or bachelorette parties that don’t go quite as planned.

Rough Night stars Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Ilana Glazer, & Zoe Kravitz & hits theaters on June 16th.

This all female-led comedy from the producers of 21 Jump Street and the team behind Comedy Central’s Broad City could end up being one of the summer’s biggest hits.