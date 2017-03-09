311 Drop ‘Too Much To Think’, First Single from ‘Mosiac’

By Radio.com Staff

311 have premiered “Too Much To Think,” the first single from their new album Mosiac, scheduled for release this summer.

It’s been three years since the band released their last full-length, Stereolithic. With 17 tracks, the lengthy Mosiac will best Stereolithic by a song. Why 17 tracks? Drummer Chad Sexton had this to say about the lengthy album.

“We know the trend these days is to release shorter albums or even just singles – but this album is dedicated to our longtime fans and we wanted to give them everything. The album is 17 songs that we’re really proud of – and that really capture the musical range of 311. When I was mixing the album there were several moments that really reminded me of Transistor. This new album definitely takes some steps forward into more modern territory – but there are distinct reminders of where we come from in the songs. Something about blending an older 311 style with a newer 311 style is really exciting to us – and I think it will be exciting for the fans too.”

Although venues have yet to be announced, the band has confirmed they’ll head out on tour beginning June 22.