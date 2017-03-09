Kevin Klein Live: Half-Off Podcast 03.09.17

Today is another Double Trouble Thursday, with a full show included in the podcast! Today had Kevin Klein Live break down the depressing statistics on current sex habits, where worldwide things are not looking good. Plenty of theories abounded on why it may be, from the amount of porn being watched to the side effects from all the pharmaceutical drugs people are taking on a daily basis, but this is a mystery too big for the show to truly answer.

Also, the show chatted with famed card counter Mike Aponte, one of the subjects of the book Bringing Down The House and the film adaptation 21, on how to go about counting cards and possibly making as much as his team of MIT students did back in the day. This is definitely one interview Kevin was listening intently on throughout. He’s probably one of the smartest guests the show has had on in its history, so it should come as no surprise that Kevin and Ally decided to ask one or two dumb questions just to have a little fun.

Also on today’s podcast:

Comedian Brody Stevens talks about his spy dad, crashing events, and more

Kevin reads Useless Weirdo a few potential spouses for his wedding day next Friday at Irish Bank

How Twinkie’s absence today will effect the 30 second podcasts

And more!

Kevin Klein Live: Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

SUBSCRIBE: RSS | iTunes | Play.it | More Podcast Episodes