Nickelback Just Had An Album Go Diamond In The U.S.

Headline Planet is reporting that Nickelback’s 2005 album “All The Right Reasons” has achieved legendary Diamond status in the United States after 12 years.

You know this album thanks to hits like “Photograph,” “Far Away,” and “Savin’ Me,” among others. If you had VH1 on at any moment in 2005-2006 you saw videos for all of them.

10 MILLION AMERICANS have purchased this album as of today. Nickelback has 4 platinum albums, Including the 6X platinum “Silver Side Up”.

We’ll see if Kevin Klein Live will celebrate by only playing Nickelback all show on March 31st this year. (April 1st is a Saturday let them have weekends off, jeez).

Someday somehow, my dream for 24-hour Nickelback radio became a reality. Thank you 10Nickel.3 Tears of joy right now @KevinKleinLIVE — Kelsie (@SillyKelsie) April 1, 2016

If you wanna see Nickelback you can do that at Shoreline on September 3rd…