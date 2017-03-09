Panda Express Unveils Orange Chicken Burritos

March 9, 2017 1:49 PM
Filed Under: burrito, Panda Express

Panda Express’ innovation kitchen in Pasadena, CA is testing something new. Something we hope comes up north to the Bay Area. They’re testing orange chicken burritos.

Panda Express’ innovation kitchen an is open to the public testing lab for any product the company wants to try out.

The burrito is built in a similar way you would build a burrito at Chipotle and you have the option of selecting orange chicken, Kung pat chicken, Beijing beef, or honey walnut shrimp as your protein.

Why don't all Panda Express have this?! #orangechickenburrito #pandaexpress

A post shared by Michael (@kakonn) on

News of the burritos started circulating last summer, but now they’re available at 4 Los Angeles area locations & hopefully get rolled out to more locations outside of southern California soon.

 

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live