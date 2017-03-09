Panda Express Unveils Orange Chicken Burritos

Panda Express’ innovation kitchen in Pasadena, CA is testing something new. Something we hope comes up north to the Bay Area. They’re testing orange chicken burritos.

Panda Express’ innovation kitchen an is open to the public testing lab for any product the company wants to try out.

The burrito is built in a similar way you would build a burrito at Chipotle and you have the option of selecting orange chicken, Kung pat chicken, Beijing beef, or honey walnut shrimp as your protein.

Why don't all Panda Express have this?! #orangechickenburrito #pandaexpress A post shared by Michael (@kakonn) on Mar 25, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT

News of the burritos started circulating last summer, but now they’re available at 4 Los Angeles area locations & hopefully get rolled out to more locations outside of southern California soon.