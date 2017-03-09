Study Suggests That Drummers Are Smarter Than Everyone Else

According to a study from PolyMic it seems that drummers are not only the smartest members of a band, but also smarter than most in general.

You see, drummers brain work differently than everyone else’s. Karolinska Institute noted that there is a link between intelligence, good-timing, and problem solving. Good drummers can also make those around them smarter as the steady rhythm a drummer lays down improves the cognitive functions of those around them.

Science Says Bass Players Are The Most Important Member Of A Band

Furthermore, Oxford University pointed out that drummers produce a natural high when playing together, which lifts their happiness & pain thresholds.

There’s a lot of strong connections between a good rhythm and positive effects on the brain, so drummers have a leg up on us in the department.

If you’re a guitarist that’s cool too – you’re all very intuitive & a little psychic.

Oh, and this means Animal is the smartest muppet.

