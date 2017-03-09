Walmart Giving Away Free Cupcakes This Sunday

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend around the Bay Area with temperatures finally warming up and lots of sunshine.

Maybe you were planning on running errands in the nice weather, maybe you’re also into free treats. If that sounds like you then you’re in luck because Walmart is offering free cupcakes at their super center locations on Sunday March 12th from 12-4PM.

You can find Walmart Supercenter locations in San Jose, Milpitas, American Canyon, Napa, Morgan Hill, and Antioch. If you show up at regular Walmart’s in San Leandro, or Fremont they might not have any cupcakes.

The company plans to hand out 3 million cupcakes on Sunday in an effort to “celebrate everyone’s special day regardless of the day you were born.”

So, um, see you at Walmart this weekend?