Walmart Giving Away Free Cupcakes This Sunday

March 9, 2017 2:25 PM
Filed Under: Cupcakes, walmart

It’s going to be a beautiful weekend around the Bay Area with temperatures finally warming up and lots of sunshine.

Maybe you were planning on running errands in the nice weather, maybe you’re also into free treats. If that sounds like you then you’re in luck because Walmart is offering free cupcakes at their super center locations on Sunday March 12th from 12-4PM.

You can find Walmart Supercenter locations in San Jose, Milpitas, American Canyon, Napa, Morgan Hill, and Antioch. If you show up at regular Walmart’s in San Leandro, or Fremont they might not have any cupcakes.

The company plans to hand out 3 million cupcakes on Sunday in an effort to “celebrate everyone’s special day regardless of the day you were born.”

So, um, see you at Walmart this weekend?

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live