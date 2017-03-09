WATCH: Panic! At The Disco Covering Billy Joel, The Weeknd, & More On Current Tour

Covers have seemingly always been a staple of Panic! At The Disco’s set. They’ve covered the likes of Journey, AC/DC, and most famously, Queen over the past several years & now they’ve got some new ones they’ve been busting out on the current “Death Of A Bachelor” tour.

Billy Joel’s “Movie’ Out” has been a staple of the set:

as well as this drum cover Brendon’s been doing of Bruno Mars’ “24K Magic” & Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money”:

& sporadically they’ve been performing this version of The Weeknd’s “Starboy”:

Panic! At The Disco covers The Weeknd’s “Starboy”

And, yes, even though the band has been tinkering with the setlist all tour they’re still covering Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” each night.

Catch Panic! At The Disco on Saturday night March 25th for their biggest Bay Area show yet at the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Keep following LIVE105 on twitter for details on how you could end up hanging out backstage with the band!