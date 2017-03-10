Flea From Red Hot Chili Peppers: ‘I Have Not One Gray Pube’

Don’t know who the Red Hot Chili Peppers are? Then you’ve never listened to Live 105 and you probably live under a rock. They’re Grammy Award winners, Rock N’ Roll Hall Of Fame inductees, and have sold over 80 million albums worldwide. This Sunday, the band invades the Bay for a sold out show at Oracle Arena. The group is touring in support of their latest release The Getaway, which came out last June.

Bassist Flea found time in his busy schedule to hang out with our morning show host, Kevin Klein. The two discussed Flea’s place among the greatest bass players in history, his hobby of beekeeping, and the band’s longevity. When Klein asked about how healthy Flea feels these days, the bassist proudly announced “I have not one gray pube. My ass is a rock.”

The Chili Peppers will always be connected with California. With the Calexit movement gaining momentum, would the band follow their home state and secede from the union? Hear Flea’s answer by listening to the full interview below. Then, listen to Kevin Klein Live, mornings on Live 105.

