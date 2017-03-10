Meet Warriors’ All-Star Klay Thompson At Old Navy In SF On Sunday

Fresh off of one of the Golden State Warriors’ biggest games of the season in San Antonio on Saturday night, shooting guard Klay Thompson will be showing up at the Old Navy on 4th & Market St. in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

Warriors dancers, DJ D-Sharp (official DJ of the Warriors), and Klay Thompson will be showing up at downtown SF Old Navy from 4-5PM on Sunday March 12th. There will likely be a big line so show up early if you want to snap a selfie with Klay, or have him sign something for you. You can find the Facebook event page here.