Listen to New Politics Uplifting New Track, ‘One Of Us’

By Radio.com Staff

New Politics have debuted a new single titled “One Of Us.” The uplifting tune seemingly appeared out of nowhere.

Upon first listen a handful of fans have compared the song to Queen. The Danish band’s new track was produced by Butch Walker, known for his work with Panic! at the Disco.

The band had this to say about their return and the new song.

We’re baaack! After being out on the road for nearly three years straight, we took most of last year off to decompress and see what we wanted to do next as a band. We were on this crazy rollercoaster ride, we’ve had our ups and downs, but we realized that the thing that mattered most to us was our friendship, our fans and that there’s nothing else in the world we’d rather be doing than to continue writing music as a band for all of you. That’s when “One Of Us” was born! This song represents friendship, love and unity and we hope all of you can connect with it too. Enjoy, and remember “you’re not alone, you’re one of us.”

New Politics are scheduled to announce their plans for a summer tour tomorrow (Mar 11).