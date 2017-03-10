San Francisco March For Science Planned For April

A march in support of public discovery, understanding, & distribution of scientific knowledge is set for Earth Day in SF.

The San Francisco March For Science will take place on Saturday April 22nd & an exact route as well as associated events are still being hashed out, but over 4,ooo people are already planning to attend.

The goals of the march, which include communication, funding, policy, literacy, and diversity can be found on the Science March’s site.

For further updates on this April’s march visit the Facebook event page.