San Francisco March For Science Planned For April

March 10, 2017 2:20 PM
Filed Under: march for science, San Francisco

A march in support of public discovery, understanding, & distribution of scientific knowledge is set for Earth Day in SF.

The San Francisco March For Science will take place on Saturday April 22nd & an exact route as well as associated events are still being hashed out, but over 4,ooo people are already planning to attend.

The goals of the march, which include communication, funding, policy, literacy, and diversity can be found on the Science March’s site.

For further updates on this April’s march visit the Facebook event page.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live