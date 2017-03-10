San Francisco’s Speakeasy Brewery To Cease Operations

Known for beers like their Big Daddy IPA & Pop Gun Pilsner, San Francisco-based brewery Speakeasy announced today that they will be shutting down operations immediately & indefinitely.
We have sad news to report today. Effective immediately, all brewing, packaging, and tap room operations at Speakeasy Ales & Lagers have ceased. Please read the link in our profile URL for more information. Speakeasy would like to thank all of the wonderful customers, distributors, vendors, and retail partners who have supported the brewery, as well as current and former staff for their hard work and dedication.
Citing a difficulty to “secure capital investments” & “outstanding debt obligations” the brewery announced in a press release that the company’s primary creditor will decide its fate.
For more on the shuttering of Speakeasy you read their press release here.