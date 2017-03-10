San Francisco’s Speakeasy Brewery To Cease Operations

March 10, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: Speakeasy

Known for beers like their Big Daddy IPA & Pop Gun Pilsner, San Francisco-based brewery Speakeasy announced today that they will be shutting down operations immediately & indefinitely.

Citing a difficulty to “secure capital investments” & “outstanding debt obligations” the brewery announced in a press release that the company’s primary creditor will decide its fate.

@Da_Poke_Man is parked in front of our Tap Room until 7pm tonight. Wash it down with Double Daddy Imperial IPA.

A post shared by Speakeasy Ales & Lagers (@speakeasybeer) on

For more on the shuttering of Speakeasy you read their press release here.

