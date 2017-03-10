San Jose Earthquakes Star Chris Wondolowski Discusses New Season With Kevin Klein Live

Chris Wondolowski (aka “Wondo”) has tallied many impressive accomplishments in his professional soccer career. He’s the San Jose Earthquakes’ all-time leading goal scorer, he’s a former MLS MVP, a 4-time MLS all-star, and he’s represented the USA at the World Cup. Still, it’s safe to assume that today he reached a new career highlight – joining Live 105’s morning show, Kevin Klein Live.

Wondo chatted with the KKL crew about various topics including the Earthquakes’ new season, the newest furry addition to his family, and what it’s like to have his own chocolate bar. He also gave a little insight as to what sport he’ll play when he retires from soccer. “Maybe some Sunday league, some over 40 league. Some slow pitch softball, I could be running around in the outfield there.”

The San Jose captain even got a little candid when discussing the missed World Cup goal that still seems to follow him to this day. “It’s one of those things that I understand will always be synonymous with me, but I really do try to use it as a tool for inspiration.” “It’s a good thing to remind me of what that feeling is so that, I don’t want to have that again. Try to work hard, make sure you work hard so that it doesn’t happen again.”

Check out to full interview with Chris Wondolowski by listening below.

