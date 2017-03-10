WATCH: Jeff Bridges Revives ‘The Dude’ For John Goodman’s Walk Of Fame Ceremony

March 10, 2017 9:19 PM
Filed Under: big lebowski, jeff bridges, John Goodman

Jeff Bridges was on hand for his ‘The Big Lebowski” co-star, John Goodman’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony today and he busted out his most classic character, “The Dude”.

Bridges channeled The Dude’s eulogy for Donny from the cult classic “The Big Lebowski” & Goodman seemed to appreciate it a whole lot.

It’s about time John Goodman got a star & he took advantage of the moment.

gettyimages 651578480 WATCH: Jeff Bridges Revives The Dude For John Goodmans Walk Of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 10: Actor John Goodman attends a ceremony honoring him with the 2,604th Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

gettyimages 651578482 WATCH: Jeff Bridges Revives The Dude For John Goodmans Walk Of Fame Ceremony

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 10: Actor John Goodman attends a ceremony honoring him with the 2,604th Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 10, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Will we ever see The Dude on screen again? Maybe. A spin off film is being made about one of The Big Lebowski’s most notorious characters, The Jesus. Bridges has stated he would gladly revive his character for a cameo in the film.

