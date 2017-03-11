Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Is A Mix Of New & Classic Versions

The Nintendo Switch version of Mario Kart, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, arrives on April 28th and it will mix new racers with some revived features.

The additions of Inkling Boy, Inkling Girl, King Boo, Dry Bones, & Bowser Jr. will bring the number of racers to 42, which is a new record. Plus, for the first time in franchise history you’ll be able to hold two items at once.

As far as revived features go you’ll get to play the classic Balloon Battle mode & the item-stealing boo comes back as well as the jump-feather (which we haven’t seen since the Super Nintendo version).

You’ll be able to utilize the traditional split-screen by docking your Nintendo Switch, but if you undock the system you can detach the Joy-Con controllers & use them horizontally to play anywhere comfortably in multi-player mode.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe comes out on April 28th and will cost you $59.99. The Joy-Con wheel accessory will also be available for $14.99.

For more on all the new features & battle modes in the game visit CBS58.