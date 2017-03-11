San Francisco’s Family Picnic Returns For 2017

Off the Grid presents your St. Patrick’s Day hangover cure on Sunday March 19th.

Presidio Picnic makes its return for 2017 at the Presidio of San Francisco (103 Montgomery St.) with food & drinks from over 30 local vendors + yoga classes, lawn games, and a photo booth.

Avocado Con: The Bay Area’s First Avocado Food Festival

for more info you can visit the Facebook page.

Here’s some of the vendors who will be in attendance:

Rose Ice Cream, Chocolate Fudge and your favorite Brown Butter Raspberry Cookie / A very special Valentine's Day treat, available at @biritecreamery, until we run out 🍦🍪💕 #EatYourHeartOut A post shared by Bi-Rite (@biritesf) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:48pm PST