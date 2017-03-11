San Francisco’s Family Picnic Returns For 2017

March 11, 2017 2:55 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco

Off the Grid presents your St. Patrick’s Day hangover cure on Sunday March 19th.

Presidio Picnic makes its return for 2017 at the Presidio of San Francisco (103 Montgomery St.) with food & drinks from over 30 local vendors + yoga classes, lawn games, and a photo booth.

Avocado Con: The Bay Area’s First Avocado Food Festival

for more info you can visit the Facebook page.

Here’s some of the vendors who will be in attendance:

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live