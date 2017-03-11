The White Witches Of Antioch’s Black Diamond Mines

The Black Diamond Mines regional preserve is a 6,000 acre park located in Antioch. Typically, it’s a wonderful place to hike and get your daily dose of nature in.

Hailstorms brought to you by these crazy clouds. A post shared by ip_ale (@ip_ale) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:16pm PST

It’s got some history as well. The reserve contains the relics of five old mining towns (Somersville, Stuartsville, Nortonville, West Hartley & Judsonville) where coal & sand mining operations took place in the 19th & 20th centuries. Despite the name they were never diamond mines. “Black Diamonds” refers to coal.

While the Black Diamond Mines are now a nice place to hike & bring your dog, there’s another bit of history to it that’s a bit more unsettling. They’re supposedly haunted by the “White Witch”. Here’s her story:

In life, her name was Mary. She was a nanny in the 1870’s when there was still coal mining in the mines. All of the children she cared for died of illnesses and she was accused of witchcraft after townspeople found evidence of her sorcery rituals. She was hanged for her crimes. Since then she has been seen guarding the mines & when people see her, she is hovering effortlessly & mysteriously in all white.

In addition, there is apparently ANOTHER ‘white witch’ that haunts the abandoned Rosehill Cemetery within the grounds.

Good Mourning. #RoseHillCemetery #AntiochCa #BayAreaPhotography #CaliforniaPhotoGraphy #SixSickVisuals A post shared by SSV Photography (@sixsickvisuals) on Dec 20, 2016 at 9:17am PST

Haunted by Sarah Norton, also known as the “White Witch”. She was a midwife who was on her way to deliver a baby when her carriage fell over and she was crushed. Sarah was not a religious woman and had told her kids that she did not want a funeral, but when she died the townspeople of Somersville wanted to give her one. On the day of the funeral a fierce storm struck up and caused them to delay it until the next day. That following day another storm came out of nowhere and the livestock started charging through town, at that point the townspeople stopped trying to give her a funeral and just brought her to Rosehill Cemetery. From that day her sprit has been seen around Somersville and the other locations where the mining towns use to be. She has reportedly been seen in the graveyard floating around the tombstones.

You won’t find us hiking after dark at either of these spots….

For more head to Paranormal Stories.