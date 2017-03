Soundcheck Playlist 3.12.2017

Tonight’s Soundcheck is hosted by DJ Aaron Axelsen.

Follow along on Twitter at @soundcheckspins

9PM

POWERS “Dance”

DAY WAVE “Something Here” LOCAL

NEW POLITICS “One of Us”

SOFI TUKKER “Johny”

MISSO “Middle Fingers”

THE NEW UP “Future is Now” LOCAL

CHILDISH GAMBINO “Redbone”

COLONY HOUSE “You Know It”

JAMES HERSEY “Everyone’s Talking”

ALL TIME LOW “Dirty Laundry”

NINE POUND SHADOW “Tell Me Why” LOCAL

COLD WAR KIDS “Can We Hang On”

CEMETERY SUN “Piece of Sh@t”

DREAMCAR “Kill for Candy”

10PM

COIN “I Don’t Wanna Dance”

DEATH BY FIRWORKS “All the Lights of the New Year” LOCAL

PORTUGAL THE MAN “Feel It Still”

BAG RAIDERS “Shooting Stars”

SWMRS “Palm Trees” LOCAL

MOOSE BLOOD “Honey”

ANDREW MCMAHON “So Close”

LANA DEL REY “Love”

SAM JOHNSON “Future Me”

SOHN “Conrad”

JADE JACKSON “Finish Line”

SPOON “I Ain’t the One”

SILENT PILOT “California” LOCAL

ALEXANDRA SAVIOR “Mirage”

WATERS “Hiccups” LOCAL

JAYSOM “One Billion Dogs” LOCAL