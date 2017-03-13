21st Amendment’s Watermelon Wheat Beer Is Back

March 13, 2017 10:11 PM
Filed Under: San Francisco, watermelon wheat

Warm weather has returned to the Bay Area and so has one of our favorite beers. San Francisco-based brewery 21st Amendment has brought back its popular seasonal beer ‘Hell or High Watermelon’ for 2017.

Back in Stock 21st Amendment Hell or High 6Pk #21stamendment #hellorhighwatermelon #craftbeer #craftbeers #ilovecraftbeer #ilovebeer

A post shared by Arco Ampm Diamond Bar (@arcodiamondbar) on

It doesn’t appear to widely available just yet, but stores & bars have started to get it in a little early. 21st Amendment’s site claims it’s seasonably available between April & September.

If this is one of your yearly favorites, get stoked.

More from Dallas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From LIVE 105

Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light
KKL Podcast

Listen Live