21st Amendment’s Watermelon Wheat Beer Is Back

Warm weather has returned to the Bay Area and so has one of our favorite beers. San Francisco-based brewery 21st Amendment has brought back its popular seasonal beer ‘Hell or High Watermelon’ for 2017.

Back in Stock 21st Amendment Hell or High 6Pk #21stamendment #hellorhighwatermelon #craftbeer #craftbeers #ilovecraftbeer #ilovebeer A post shared by Arco Ampm Diamond Bar (@arcodiamondbar) on Mar 13, 2017 at 8:07pm PDT

It doesn’t appear to widely available just yet, but stores & bars have started to get it in a little early. 21st Amendment’s site claims it’s seasonably available between April & September.

If this is one of your yearly favorites, get stoked.