311 Announce Unity Tour Summer 2017 Dates

By Radio.com Staff

311 have announced their 8-week summer 2017 Unity Tour. The 40-stop tour kicks off June 22 in Cleveland, circling the country and wrapping up in September in Virgina.

Related: 311 Drop ‘Too Much To Think’, First Single from ‘Mosaic’

The band will be promoting their recently announced album, Mosiac, which hits stores this summer. (The exact date has not yet been revealed). Acts accompanying 311 on tour are New Politics, Skint Passafire and Full Service on select dates. New Politics, who will open at all of 311’s headlining shows, celebrated a day ahead of the tour announcement with the release of a new single last week titled “One Of Us”.

Ticket availability varies by venue. Check the band’s official website for purchase links.

Unity Tour 2017 Dates:

6/22 – Cleveland, OH @ Hard Rock Live

6/24 – Montebello, Quebec @ Amnesia Rockfest

6/25 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

6/28 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live

6/29 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

6/30 – Lincoln, NE @ Lincoln on the Streets Party

7/2 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

7/3 – Kansas City, MO @ Crossroads

7/4 – Indianapolis, IN @ Pavilion at Pan Am Plaza

7/6 – Pittsburg, PA @ Stage AE

7/7 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino

7/8 – Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier

7/10 – Buffalo, NY @ WEDG Edgefest and Coors Light Concert Series at Artpark

7/11 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

7/14 – Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival at Shorefront Park

7/15 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summerstage

7/16 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

7/19 – Glen Allen VA @ Innsbrook After Hours

7/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Festival Pier at Penns Landing

7/22 – Hartford, CT @ CT Convention Center

7/24 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Sliver Springs

7/25 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore Sliver Springs

7/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

7/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

7/29 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

7/30 – North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

8/1 – Boca Raton, FL @ Sunset Cove Amphitheatre

8/2 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheater

8/4 – New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Amphitheatre

8/5 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center

8/6 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre|

8/8 – TBA, TX

8/10 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino

8/11 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

8/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

8/14 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

8/15 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

8/16 – San Jose, CA @ City National Civic

8/18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Beach at Mandalay Bay Hotel & Casino

8/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

8/20 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Threatre

9/1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ American Music Festival

Check out all of 311’s tour dates at Eventful.