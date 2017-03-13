34th Annual SF International Beer Festival Returns In April

March 13, 2017 7:35 PM
Filed Under: beer fest, San Francisco

Of all the beer events in the Bay Area each year this one is a standout. San Francisco’s International Beer Festival returns to Fort Mason on Saturday April 8, 2017 for its 34th annual celebration.

Tickets are available for $75 here  with proceeds going to the Telegraph Hill Cooperative Nursery School. The ticket gets you unlimited 4 oz beer tastings + all the food you want throughout the night.

To see the list of breweries who will be in attendance hit up SF Beer Fest’s official site, or head over to their Instagram.

We’ll see you at 7PM on April 8th. Bring your pretzel necklace & get ready to raise your little beer glass & roar. If you’ve ever been, you know the roar.

Visit the facebook event page here.

