California Will Again Look At Doing Away With Daylight Savings Time

This past weekend we set our clocks forward an hour as we’ve done for decades. For the past ten years we’ve even been starting it three weeks earlier than in the past.

The extra daylight is appreciated by plenty, but you might recall a San Jose assemblyman Kansen Chu introducing a bill last year that would do away with daylight savings time in California altogether.

Arizona & Hawaii already don’t move their clocks an hour forward, and the potential remains for California to join them. Chu’s bill from 2016 died in the senate, but he has an amended one ready to go as of last month. State legislators are expected to consider it soon.

If Chu’s proposal was to become a ballot measure & gets approved by voters it would allow state lawmakers the authority to adopt standard time year round (which we are required to be in from the first Sunday in November-the second Sunday in March via the U.S. Uniform Time Act of 1966). The state lawmakers could also simply choose to amend the dates of daylight savings time to see what works best for California.

For more on Chu’s bill & the opposition to it, head to the San Jose Mercury News.