Criss Angel Admits Poor Judgement Landed Him In The Hospital

LAS VEGAS, NV (LIVE 105) – Lack of sleep and a poor diet was the cause of Criss Angel’s trip to the hospital on Friday.

The 49 year-old illusionist lost consciousness attempting to escape from a straitjacket while hanging upside down at the Luxor Las Vegas Resort. He was lowered back down to the stage as the crowd looked on before getting rushed to a nearby hospital.

Angel was released and made it back to the Luxor stage the next day. He explained falling unconscious the day before was due to not hydrating, eating badly and sleeping for only two hours the night before.

This was the first time, Angel admits to losing consciousness during a show.



