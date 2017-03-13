Fremont Named 2017’s Happiest Place To Live

March 13, 2017 1:42 PM
In a study published Monday by Wallet Hub the Bay Area city of Fremont, California was named 2017’s ‘Happiest Place To Live’.

The study compiled an overall based on ratings of ‘Emotional & Physical well-being,” “income & employment,” & “community & environment”. Fremont’s score of 77.55 made it the happiest place in the U.S. to live in 2017 just ahead of other Bay Area cities like San Jose, San Francisco, & Oakland.

FREMONT, CA – AUGUST 16: A row of new Tesla Superchargers are seen outside of the Tesla Factory on August 16, 2013 in Fremont, California. Tesla Motors opened a new Supercharger station with four stalls for public use at their factory in Fremont, California. The Superchargers allow owners of the Tesla Model S to charge their vehicles in 20 to 30 minutes for free. There are now 18 charging stations in the U.S. with plans to open more in the near future. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Fremont also tied for the country’s lowest obesity rate & had the lowest divorce rate of any city in the study.

If you’d like to see the methodology behind how these ratings were created, Wallet Hub breaks them down here.

Congratulations, Fremont. You’re happier than literally every other city in the country!

