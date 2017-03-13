Fremont Named 2017’s Happiest Place To Live

In a study published Monday by Wallet Hub the Bay Area city of Fremont, California was named 2017’s ‘Happiest Place To Live’.

The study compiled an overall based on ratings of ‘Emotional & Physical well-being,” “income & employment,” & “community & environment”. Fremont’s score of 77.55 made it the happiest place in the U.S. to live in 2017 just ahead of other Bay Area cities like San Jose, San Francisco, & Oakland.

Fremont also tied for the country’s lowest obesity rate & had the lowest divorce rate of any city in the study.

If you’d like to see the methodology behind how these ratings were created, Wallet Hub breaks them down here.

Congratulations, Fremont. You’re happier than literally every other city in the country!