Golden State Warriors-Themed Art Show Coming To SF

Dubz Against The World is an art exhibition taking over the SOMArts Cultural Center (943 Brannan St.) on the weekend of April 7th-9th.
The art exhibit will showcase works from over 40 artists as well as music, sneakers, arcade games, food trucks, & perhaps some Dubz specialty cocktails for the night shows.
You can visit the facebook event page here & get in for between $5-$8 by purchasing tickets here.
You’ll also be able to watch the Warriors game on Friday night April 8th at the art show.