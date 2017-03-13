Golden State Warriors-Themed Art Show Coming To SF

Dubz Against The World is an art exhibition taking over the SOMArts Cultural Center (943 Brannan St.) on the weekend of April 7th-9th.

The art exhibit will showcase works from over 40 artists as well as music, sneakers, arcade games, food trucks, & perhaps some Dubz specialty cocktails for the night shows.

You can visit the facebook event page here & get in for between $5-$8 by purchasing tickets here.

You’ll also be able to watch the Warriors game on Friday night April 8th at the art show.